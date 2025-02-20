Pi Coin Listing Today: What It Is, Price Guide And Steps To Own It

The highly anticipated launch of Pi Coin's mainnet is finally on the horizon after a two-year delay. With more than 10 million users eagerly waiting, they will soon be able to migrate their mined Pi coins from the testnet to the mainnet. This milestone marks the beginning of Pi Coin's transition into a tradable asset, sparking a worldwide craze that spans countries like Iran, India, and Indonesia. As the official listing draws near, the excitement surrounding Pi Coin continues to grow exponentially, leaving many users hopeful for potential profit and widespread adoption. Let's have a look at the details of the Pi Coin listing.

What Is Pi Network?

According to Forbes, Pi Network is a blockchain project that lets users mine cryptocurrency through a mobile app. Started in 2019 by Stanford graduates, the project aims to make crypto accessible to everyday people without specialised hardware or technical knowledge. Unlike Bitcoin, which requires expensive mining equipment, Pi can be earned by verifying presence on a phone app daily.

How Pi Network Works

According to Forbes, Pi uses the Stellar Consensus Protocol instead of Bitcoin's energy-intensive proof of work system. Users build trust circles by nominating 3-5 reliable contacts, creating an interconnected web of verified members. These connections form a global trust graph that helps secure the network and validate transactions without massive computing power.

The mining process rewards different types of contributions. Pioneers earn base rewards for daily check-ins, additional amounts for growing their trusted circles and bonuses for running full nodes on computers. The network also incentivises app usage and Pi lockups to support ecosystem development.

Pioneers, Open Network will launch at 8am UTC on February 20, 2025! With millions of KYC-verified Pioneers and a thriving utilities-driven ecosystem, Open Network expands available opportunities, which allows Pioneers to connect Pi with external systems for use in real-world… pic.twitter.com/AdpXNhpcUD — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) February 11, 2025

Since December 2021, Pi has operated on its Mainnet blockchain in an "enclosed" period. During this phase, users must complete know your customer verification to transfer their mined Pi to the blockchain. The project plans to remove these restrictions in its "open network" phase, allowing full external connectivity.