Photos Of Emergency Alert On iPhones Go Viral. Here's What It Is

Days after Android users received an emergency test alert from the government, those who use Apple's iPhones also claimed that they have started receiving the same message. It appears as a flash on your lockscreen and contains a generic test to inform the users that this is a test message. Some of them have posted screenshots of their lockscreen on X (formerly Twitter) and the photos have started gaining traction on the internet. However, other iPhone users have said they haven't received any such alert message.

The message contains the following text: "Emergency Alert This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent using Cell Broadcast by Deptt of Telecom, Govt of India to TEST Emergency Alert System of NDMA. No action is required at your end. 29/09/2023 12:59 PM." According to the screenshots, the message was sent by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at 12:59 pm today. The government is working on these alerts in order to be better prepared for disasters like earthquakes, tsunamis and flash floods.

Some users posted about the same on X. "A very great initiative by @ndmaindia and @DoT_India @TRAI for utilising mobile features during emergency. Today received test alert via cell broadcast on my iPhone and Apple Watch. Good job #emergencyalert," said a user.

Another person added, "Emergency alert: extreme in India At same time , My all Family members got one alert message on mobile phone What is this ? ....."

This was much awaited on iOS, especially after Android users shared photos of the alert on their phones twice - in August and earlier this month. The process to set up the alert is fairly easy ont he iPhone. According to Apple's official website, users need to go to Notifications under Settings. Scroll to the bottom of the screen. Under Government Alerts, turn the type of alert on or off.

However, this option is not available on the models being used in India, even after latest software update. On September 15, Apple Support replied to NDTV's query on the same saying, "If you do not see the option as outlined in the article above, it is likely not available for your country or region at this time." But latest development indicates the feature is soon going to arrive on all the iPhones.

Interestingly, several Android phones have received such an alert a couple of times in the past. Users stated that they heard a very loud beep on their phones with an 'emergency alert: severe' flash.

Sources at the National Disaster Management Authority told NDTV in August this year that they plan to roll out the alert system soon. "The government is planning to roll out the alert system in the next six to eight months. The second phase of the Common Alerting Protocol was tested today. In the coming months, the government plans to carry out test runs for broadcasting urgent disaster alert messages on TV, Radio and at Railway Stations," sources in NDMA told NDTV.

The NDMA plans to expand the warning system to television, radio and other mediums to ensure citizens are promptly informed and better prepared for severe weather.