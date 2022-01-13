Photos: Guwahati-Bikaner Express Derails In Bengal's Jalpaiguri

At least 12 coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train have derailed near Maynaguri town of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district. Distressing visuals from the accident site show passengers trapped in the debris. Casualties are feared, news agency PTI reported citing railway sources.
See images from the train derailment site:
Locals and other passengers are seen helping in relief and rescue operations.
The Jalpaiguri district administration said some injured passengers were being rushed to hospital.
At least 12 coaches of the train have derailed.
A high-level enquiry has been ordered in the accident.