Photo War Between BJP, Akhilesh Yadav's Party Over Prayagraj Shootout

Sadaqat Khan is an accused in the Prayagraj murder.

A political slugfest has broken out between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party over the public killing of a witness in a murder case last week. Umesh Pal, a witness in the murder case of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA, was shot dead in Prayagraj on Fryday.

An undated photo of Sadaqat Khan, an accused in the Prayagraj murder, with Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav was shared by BJP leaders on Twitter.

Calling Samajwadi Party a "nursery of criminals", Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that the government has zero tolerance against crime.

"Our government has a zero tolerance against crime. The whole state knows that the Samajwadi Party is a nursery of criminals. But we are committed to ensure that no matter what reach any criminal has, we will not spare that person," Mr Pathak said.

In response, Samajwadi Party Ameeque Jamei shared an image of Khan with former BJP MLA Udaybhan Karwariya.

सदाकत वर्तमान में BJP का सदस्य था जिसकी फोटो सपा के साथ जोड़ी जा रही है



BJP की पूर्व विधायिका नीलम करवरिया के घर पर नीलम के पति उदयभान करवरिया के साथ सदाकत की फोटो BJP के साथ इस घटनाक्रम का कनेक्शन बताती हैं



इससे पहले भी एक BJP नेता राहिल इस केस का मास्टरमाइंड पकड़ा जा चुका है pic.twitter.com/SSGc4cVtmO — Ameeque Jamei (@ameeque_Jamei) February 28, 2023

Sadaqat Khan, 27, was arrested by Prayagraj police for his alleged involvement in the planning and murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder case of MLA Raju Pal in 2005.

Pal was shot dead by an unidentified man while he was getting out of the backseat of an SUV on the bustling main road of Prayagraj, one of the vast state's largest cities.

The attack was caught on multiple CCTV cameras.

The incident deflated the Adityanath government's claims of improving the state's law and order, the Samajwadi Party has said, linking the lapse with the BJP's growing proximity with Mayawati's BSP.