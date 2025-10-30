Phones To Get Verified Caller ID System Soon, No Internet Needed

Ever wish your phone could tell you who's calling without needing Truecaller or an internet connection? India is gearing up to launch its own official caller ID system, where it will flash the registered name of the caller on your screen the moment your phone rings.

Approved by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the service, called Calling Name Presentation (CNAP), will show the caller's verified name directly from telecom records.

How Will CNAP Work?

CNAP will automatically display the real name of the caller, as registered with their telecom operator during SIM verification. Because it is government-backed and based on verified records, the caller name shown will be authentic and accurate. CNAP will act as an in-built caller ID system.

Once it is rolled out, your phone will start showing caller names automatically. If someone doesn't want to use the service, for example, if they are concerned about privacy, they can opt out by contacting their telecom service provider.

"The measure will allow the called party to make an informed choice about whether to answer the call," said TRAI.

This new feature will help users protect themselves from potential scams and fraud. Each telecom operator will now be required to create a Calling Name (CNAM) database which will link each phone number with the verified name of the person who owns it.

Before granting full approval, the DoT conducted pilot tests of the CNAP feature in select cities on 4G and 5G networks.

During testing, officials identified several technical challenges, including the absence of necessary software updates and the need for network infrastructure upgrades to ensure seamless implementation.

The government hasn't announced an exact launch date for the CNAP service yet. However, telecom operators are expected to begin backend preparations soon.

This will include creating databases that link verified subscriber names to their phone numbers and upgrading network systems to support the new feature.