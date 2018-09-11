Petrol Prices Almost Touch Rs 90 In This City

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has termed the hike in petroleum products as a 'momentary difficulty' owing to an international crisis.

All India | | Updated: September 11, 2018 00:33 IST
In Mumbai, petrol sold at Rs 88.21 and diesel at Rs 77.41

Parbhani, Maharashtra: 

Petrol prices on Monday shot up to Rs 89.97 in Maharashtra's Parbhani, the highest in India, an official said.

Parbhani District Petrol Dealers Association (PDPDA) President Sanjay Deshmukh told IANS that while petrol was nearly touching the psychological barrier of Rs 90 per litre (at Rs 89.97), diesel prices stood at Rs 77.92 on Monday.

The other highest centres include Nanded where petrol sold at Rs 89.78 per litre and diesel at Rs 77.75 and Amravati at Rs 89.46 and at Rs 78.69 respectively.

In Thane, petrol retailed at Rs 88.29 and diesel at Rs 77.49. In Mumbai, petrol sold at Rs 88.21 and diesel at Rs 77.41, according to All India Petrol Dealers Association (AIPDA).

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has termed the hike in petroleum products as a 'momentary difficulty' owing to an international crisis.

