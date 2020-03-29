Supreme Court To Hear Petition On Migrants Amid Lockdown Tomorrow

Coronavirus: Thousands of migrants are moving to their hometwons on foot.

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a petition seeking relief for thousands of migrant workers who are leaving big cities en masse for their hometowns because they don't have the resources to sustain during the 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

"Redress the heart wrenching and inhuman plight of thousands of migrant workers families - women, small children, elders and differently-abled persons - walking on foot for hundreds of kilometers, from cities to their native villages: without food, water, transport, medicine or shelter, amid coronavirus crisis," the public interest litigation, filed by a lawyer, read.

"...The biggest sufferers of this crisis situation are the poor, unregistered migrant workers, working in various big cities of India as rickshaw-pullers, ragpickers, construction workers, factory workers, house-maids, servants, unskilled and semi-skilled workers," it further said.

