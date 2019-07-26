Petition Seeking Directions For Safety, Security Of Doctors Dismissed

The plea was filed in the Supreme Court last month by an advocate

The Supreme Court Friday declined to entertain a petition seeking direction for safety and security of doctors in government hospitals across the country.

"Having heard counsel for the petitioner and on perusing the relevant material, we are not inclined to entertain the present writ petition and the same is accordingly dismissed. Pending interlocutory applications, if any, shall stand disposed of," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta said.

The plea was filed last month by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava in the wake of protests by doctors in West Bengal against assault on their colleagues, allegedly by the relatives of a patient, who died on June 10 at a Kolkata hospital.

The top court said the petitioner has made some interesting averments in the plea that as per the study conducted by IMA, more than 75 per cent of doctors across the country have faced some form of violence and 50 per cent violent incidents took place in the Intensive Care Unit of hospitals but "we are not inclined to entertain it".

The petition had also sought directions to Union ministries of home affairs and health and West Bengal to depute government-appointed security personnel at all state-run hospitals to ensure safety and security of doctors.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.