Petition Filed To Stop Namaz At Shahi Idgah In Mathura

The petition requests an injunction order against Namaz being read in the area. (Representational)

A petition has been filed at a local court in Mathura seeking prohibition on namaz at the Shahi Idgah, located close to the temple in Shri Krishna Janmasthan.

In recent months, some organisations have moved the courts here seeking the 'removal' of the Idgah claiming it is built in the "actual birthplace" of Lord Krishna.

“The court has been requested to pass an injunction order restraining the Muslim community from offering namaz in Shahi Masjid Idgah and on adjacent road,” Mahendra Pratap Singh, the petitioner said in his application.

He said Moghul emperor Aurangzeb had built the mosque by dismantling the temple in 1669 and that the walls of the Idgah still had signs of Om, Swastik and Shesh Nag.

In the petition filed at the court of civil judge, senior division, Singh alleged that the management of the mosque was now attempting to either deface or removed them. Earlier, the Mathura district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 following an announcement by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha that it will install a statue of the deity at the mosque.