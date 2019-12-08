Plea In Top Court For Probe Into Hyderabad Rape Accused Killings

Telangana Police said that the accused were killed in an exchange of fire.

A PIL was filed on Saturday in the Supreme Court seeking an SIT probe, monitored by former apex court judges, into the killing of four persons arrested on the charges of gangrape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana.

The plea, which may come up for hearing next week, also seeks compensation of Rs 20 lakh each to the families of the four accused.

The Public Interest Litigation, filed by advocate M L Sharma, termed it as "extra-judicial killings" and sought prosecution of policemen involved in the incident.

"The incident is a clear violation of Article 21 (right to life and fair trial) of the Constitution of India. A person is innocent till guilt is proved.

"However, in the present case, four persons have been declared guilty of gangrape without any trial...," the plea said.

It's a killing in police custody and therefore all the police officers involved must be arrested and prosecuted, Mr Sharma said in the petition.

Besides seeking court-monitored SIT probe, the PIL also sought action against Samajwadi Party lawmaker and Bollywood actress Jaya Bachhan, and Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal for alleged "provocation", and "pressuring police for extrajudicial killing of arrested persons in police custody without trial."

Telangana Police on Friday said that the accused were killed in an exchange of fire with police during the morning hours.

