German Tourist Raped In Hyderabad, Cab Driver Detained: Cops

A 25-year-old German tourist was allegedly raped by a cab driver in Hyderabad on Monday, the police have said.

The accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated, the officials added.

The incident took place near Mamidipally area in Pahadi Shareef region, when the survivor was travelling in the accused's vehicle to explore the city.

The police said that in her complaint, the survivor alleged she and her fellow countryman arrived in Hyderabad on March 4 to visit a friend, who had previously studied with them in Italy.

On Monday, the woman and her friend were hanging out in Meerpet area when the accused arrived in his taxi and offered them a ride around the city. The woman and her friend boarded the cab and visited several locations, taking photographs along the way.

Later, the driver dropped off the woman's friend before heading to Mamidipally area, on the outskirts of the city, with the survivor at around 7.30pm. He stopped at a location on the pretext of taking photos and allegedly raped the tourist, the police said.

The accused subsequently fled the scene. The survivor informed her German friend, following which the duo lodged a complaint with the police.

A case has been registered and a detailed probe is underway, the police said.