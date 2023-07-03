Pet Dog Dies After Being Left In Locked Car By Owners On Taj Trip, Agra Police Reacts

The video drew the attention of the police officials

In a tragic incident, a dog died after pet owners from Haryana left the pooch locked in a car for several hours. The owners went to visit the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. The pet dog died due to the heat, lack of ventilation, and no access to water. The animal was found inside the parked vehicle at Westgate Parking Taj.

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. The clip was shot by a passerby, it shows the pet dog laying motionless in the leg space of the four-wheeler.

The video drew the attention of the police officials to take necessary action to condemn the reckless behaviour. The UP Police promptly responded and asked the Agra police to investigate the matter.

"The concerned have been directed for necessary action," Agra police tweeted in Hindi.

Tourist from Haryana came to Agra visit Taj Mahal Tourist had brought a pet dog with him, Parked car in Westgate parking Taj, locked dog in car and went to visit Taj,Dog locked in a car for several hours in humid heat broke its breath @Uppolice@agrapolicepic.twitter.com/uUjm37ZpKu — Amir qadri (@AmirqadriAgra) July 2, 2023

सम्बन्धित को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE AGRA (@agrapolice) July 2, 2023



Reacting to the post, a user commented, "RIP champ... U don't deserve them."

"If they would have simply kept windows slightly open, he wouldn't have died and people would have sprinkled water for him to keep hydrated. But what to tell to people from Haryana," another user wrote.

"Should take strict action, RIP," the third user wrote

"Irresponsible pet parent," the fourth wrote.

