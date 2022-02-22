'People Returning From BJP Rally': Congress Video Of UP 'Atmosphere'

The Congress today tweeted a video of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra distributing campaign materials, with the caption "Such pictures are rare in politics". The video showed some people decked in saffron scarves jostling to take campaign materials from the Congress general secretary -- photos, pamphlets and read wrist bands.

"People returning from BJP rally asked @priyankagandhi ji for manifesto and publicity material of 'Ladki hoon, lade sakti hoon' and took selfies together," the caption read.

"This video is enough to clarify the atmosphere of UP," the Congress post added.

Ms Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress charge in Uttar Pradesh -- a state it last ruled in 1985-1988, with a massive majority after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress won only seven of the 114 seats it contested, losing 21 of the seats it held.

In 2019, Ms Gandhi Vadra was given charge of building the party from grassroot level in preparation for the ongoing assembly polls by her brother Rahul Gandhi, then in-charge of the party.

The party, which is banking on its "Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon (I'm a girl and can fight)" campaign with its appeal to women, is yet to announce a Chief Ministerial candidate.

Asked about the matter last month, Ms Gandhi Vadra initially hinted that it could be her. "You can see my face everywhere, can't you?" she had responded, setting off speculation.

Hours later, she said she was "being a bit tongue-in-cheek... Because I am asked this question... every second question is the same question".

"You can't assume that I will be the Congress Chief Minister candidate. I am saying I am the general secretary of UP, the responsibility for UP is mine and I am dealing with it," she had added.

The elections in the state this year is largely seen as a bipolar one, with Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party being the key challenger to the ruling BJP.