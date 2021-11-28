People Of Tripura Prefer Politics Of Good Governance: PM On BJP Sweeping Local Polls

PM Modi applauded BJP workers who "worked tirelessly on the ground, served people" (File)

People of Tripura have given a clear message that they prefer politics of good governance, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today as he lauded the BJP's sweeping victory in the state's local body polls.

"These blessings give us greater strength to work for the welfare of each and every people in Tripura," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

"I would like to applaud the @BJP4Tripura Karyakartas who worked tirelessly on the ground and served people. Under the leadership of Shri Biplab Deb Ji, the State Government has been at the forefront of many initiatives, which the people have duly blessed," he said.

The people of Tripura have given a clear message - that they prefer politics of good governance. I would like to thank them for the unequivocal support to @BJP4Tripura. These blessings give us greater strength to work for the welfare of each and every person in Tripura. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2021

The ruling BJP on Sunday swept the civic body elections in Tripura, winning all seats of the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and clinching several other urban local bodies.

The opposition Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) failed to win any seat in the AMC.

The BJP won all the wards in the 15-member Khowai Municipal Council, 17-seat Belonia Municipal Council, 15-member Kumarghat Municipal Council and nine-member Sabroom Nagar Panchayat, state election commission officials said.