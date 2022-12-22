People Made To Deposit Black Clothes Before Meeting Odisha Chief Minister

A possibility of black flag demonstration at the venue was the reason for the move. (File)

People who attended Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's public meeting in Odisha's Balasore on Thursday were asked by the police to deposit their black clothes before entering the venue.

The women had to leave behind their black shawls, sweaters and even dupattas at designated counters set up at different entry points to the meeting venue. Men had to deposit their black coats, sweaters and helmets.

When asked about the reason, a state armed police official said that according to Intelligence reports there was possibility of black flag demonstration at the venue.

The order was resented by many who attended the meeting. "It is shocking and insulting to be asked to deposit black clothes worn by women outside the meeting venue. We are all supporters of Naveen Patnaik," said Sabita Behera, a resident of Balasore town.

Sixty-year-old Raghunath Sahu expressed unhappiness when the security personnel asked him to remove his black coloured coat before entering the venue.

Meanwhile, the local police took several BJP leaders including Balasore town president Umakanta Mohapatra was detained as preventive measure before Patnaik's arrival to the town.

In another incident, a physically challenged youth jumped in front of the chief minister's carcade during his visit to Balasore.

The youth had suddenly rushed towards Mr Patnaik's motorcade breaking the security cordon soon after Mr Patnaik reached the city. Security personnel deployed at the site swiftly moved in and whisked him away.

While the youth's motive is yet to be ascertained, he was heard demanding a house under the state government's housing scheme and a job.

