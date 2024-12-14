"People In Delhi Worried About Safety": Arvind Kejriwal Writes To Amit Shah

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal today wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging an immediate discussion on the law and order situation in the national capital.

Citing crime statistics, Mr Kejriwal claimed that Delhi is increasingly being recognised as the "crime capital" both within India and abroad.

"Delhi ranks number one in crimes against women among 19 metro cities of India, Delhi ranks number one in murder cases and extortion gangs are active across the city," Mr Kejriwal's letter read.

In his letter, Mr Kejriwal also mentioned bomb threats at schools, airports, and malls have become frequent while drug-related crimes have surged by 350 per cent.

"Can you imagine what a child goes through, what his parents go through when the school is evacuated due to a bomb threat and the children are sent home? Today, every parent and every child of Delhi is living under the fear of bombs," Mr Kejriwal claimed.

He further alleged that criminals in Delhi no longer fear law enforcement, citing recent incidents of shootings, murders, and kidnappings occurring in broad daylight. "Under your supervision, our glorious capital is now being labeled with names like 'Rape Capital' and 'Crime Capital' due to the failure of law and order," Mr Kejriwal alleged.

