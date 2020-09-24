People Can't Be Duped Every Time: KK Ragesh To Deputy Chairman Harivansh

Deputy Chairman Harivansh had offered tea to suspended MPs after Monday's "chaotic" Rajya Sabha session.

In a scathing attack on the Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman, who suspended eight MPs, including KK Ragesh, for unprecedented chaos and "unruly behavior" over passage of two controversial farm bills by voice vote, the CPI(M) MP thanked Mr Harivansh for his tea diplomacy in an open letter stating that "people can't be duped with gimmicks every time" and that his position on "embracing political equities" was "hypocritical". He also questioned if Mr Harivansh had ignored the House rules and the opposition parties' voice to appease Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is surprising as to how a person like you, who claims to be socialist, could show such a hypocritical posture, by neglecting the real incidents towards embracing political equities," read the letter.

Mr Harivansh became the target of Opposition parties' anger on Monday when he refused to allow voting on resolutions they had moved for the farm bills to be sent to a parliamentary committee for further scrutiny.

Mr Ragesh, who was reportedly injured while protesting in the well of the House, had called the move "undemocratic". He had said that even if one member of the House asks for a resolution to be put to vote, it should be.

The letter dated September 23 also calls out Mr Harivansh, an MP from Bihar, for writing to the President and the Vice President within hours of approaching them as a "colleague".

Mr Harivansh had written to President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu that he "will observe a one-day fast.... as he was anguished over opposition attacks in the House" and alleged that he was "assaulted". In his letter, Mr Harivansh had said that members of parliament may come and go but the office of the deputy chairperson and the Rajya Sabha will remain and their dignity should be maintained.

The letter questions if Mr Harivansh's decision to ignore the opposition was "influenced by treasury benches".

"What happened in the House on September 20, what led to the protest was nothing but the most undemocratic decision by you to reject the demand for division of votes instead of voice vote... (do) you feel pride while passing of such important legislation by neglecting the strong protest of the opposition parties and ignoring the procedures?," he questioned in the letter.

"...you might remember that as you had appealed, I returned to my seat and repeatedly raised the request for division of votes. But strangely, by ignoring my appeal you asked for a voice vote...You should have adjourned the House...and resumed business that led to a healthy discussion, instead of rushing ... to satisfy the treasury bench... Do you remember that you refused to even open our mikes, neglecting our appeal to allow our rights ensured to us under the Constitution as MPs and went on to red carpet the anti-farmer Bills," he added.

He further questioned if the MPs should have behaved like spectators.

"Was your decision to allow the passing of the Bills amid such a strong protest from members, by maintaining utter disregard to the rules and procedures was to appease the Prime Minister as well as to get into his good books?" the CPI-M MP asked.