People Abroad Under Impression That Liberals Unsafe In India: Bombay High Court

"Anywhere we go (outside of India), we have to answer this barrage of questions... The image of India is suffering due to the acts of a few people," Justice SC Dharmadhikari observed while hearing petitions filed by the families of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare to monitor the probe into their murder.
A division bench, consisting of Justice SC Dharamadhikari and Justice Bharati Dangre, also added that the rest of the world was hesitant now to engage with India over educational or cultural issues due to the situation.
Advocate Abhay Nevagi, who is arguing the case in the Bombay High Court, agreed with the observations made by the court.
Rationalist Dr Dabholkar killed four years back. Govind Pansare was killed more than three years ago. Professor Kalburgi two and half years ago and still CBI, NIA, Maharashtra police are unable to nab shooters and that too after around 25 hearings in High Court which is a mockery of rule of law," he told NDTV.
The observation came after Ashok Mundargi, the lawyer for Maharashtra's Crime Investigation Department which is probing the killing of Govind Pansare who was shot dead during his morning walk like Narendra Dabholkar was in Pune, told the high court that there was little hope now of achieving anything substantial from any further field probe.
Mr Dabholkar was shot dead on August 20, 2013, in Pune while on a morning walk. Mr Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur and succumbed to injuries on February 20. The court is hearing petitions filed by the families of Mr Dabholkar and Mr Pansare, urging it to monitor the investigations in both the cases.