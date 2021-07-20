Phones Linked To Karnataka Congress-JDS Government Were On Pegasus List

Phone numbers liked to the Janata Dal Secular-Congress government in Karnataka were possible targets for surveillance in 2019, the Wire has said in the latest revelations connected to Israeli spyware "Pegasus".

The Wire report links the fall of the JDS-Congress government in July 2019 and the BJP's takeover to alleged snooping.

The phone numbers of deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and the personal secretaries of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former chief minister Siddaramaiah were allegedly selected as potential targets.

The Wire says these numbers were spotted in its review of records of numbers that were of interest to an Indian client of Israel's NSO group, which sells its Pegasus spyware only to governments.

The numbers form part of a leaked database accessed by the French media non-profit Forbidden Stories and shared with an international media consortium as part of what is called the Pegasus Project.

