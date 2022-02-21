Pegasus Row: Supreme Court-Appointed Committee Submits Interim Report

The committee appointed to look into the Pegasus spyware scandal has sought more time to complete its investigation. Sources said the interim report has been submitted in the Supreme Court by the court-appointed committee. The top court is likely to consider the report of the Justice (Retd) Raveendran committee on February 23, sources said.

So far, 13 people -- including jornalists N Ram, Siddharth Vardarajan and Paranjoy Guha Thakurta -- have deposed before the committee.

Two of the people have submitted their cellphones with the committee for forensic examination.