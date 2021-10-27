Pegasus Case: Centre's Vague Denial Not Sufficient, Probe Needed, Says Supreme Court

Supreme Court pronounces its order on pleas seeking independent court-monitored probe into alleged Pegasus spyware case.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana is passing the order on Wednesday on a batch of pleas.

Earlier, the Bench had said that it intends to set up an expert committee to probe into the reports alleging the government of using Israeli software Pegasus to spy on politicians, activists, and journalists.

The top court on September 13 had said it will pass an interim order in two-three days on pleas seeking an independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping row.

However, on September 23 the Bench had said that it was taking time to pass the order as some experts, which it had in mind to be members of the committee, expressed personal difficulties to be part of the same.

Here are the LIVE updates on Pegasus Snooping case:

Oct 27, 2021 10:52 (IST) But despite repeated chances they gave limited affidavit that does not give clarity

If they had clarified they would have reduced the burden on us

But that does not mean state gets a free pass every time national security is raised

Court will not encroach upon national security but that does not make the court a mute spectator

Vague denial from govt which is not sufficient

Hence allegations need to be probed

Appointing expert committee to be supervised by retired judge of Supreme Court

Nature of allegations is about fundamental rights being violated

This could have chilling effect

Oct 27, 2021 10:49 (IST) Important concerns for freedom of press which is important pillar of democracy

And protection of sources of journalists

Petitions were based only on news reports and we usually dismiss such petitions but more arguments were brought forward from the petitioners

We issued notice to government

We gave ample opportunity to govt to give details of all action taken by it

Oct 27, 2021 10:47 (IST) Privacy is not just for journos and politicians but also about rights of individuals

Certain limitations on right to privacy but all decisions should be under constitutional process

Agencies use surveillance to fight terror. A need may arise to intrude privacy.

But consideration for use of technology must follow constitutional process.

Oct 27, 2021 10:45 (IST) Supreme Court order: The present batch of petitions raise a concern about how technology can be used

Petitions seek enquiry into alleged abuse

Without allowing ourselves to be consumed into political rhetoric

We have never refrained from protecting people from their fundamental rights being abused

To ensure credibility of process petitions seek enquiry

Right to privacy need to be discussed

Oct 27, 2021 10:44 (IST) Bench arrives

Supreme Court to start pronouning order on Pegasus

