Pegasus Maker To NDTV: 'The Target List In India Is Not Ours, Never Was'

The NSO Group - the Israeli technology firm that developed and sells the Pegasus spyware - has told NDTV the list of Indian phone numbers targeted for surveillance is "not ours".

An NSO spokesperson told NDTV: "NSO is not related to the list published by Forbidden Stories, it is not a NSO list, and it never was - stating that it is, is fabricated information. It is not a list of targets or potential targets of NSO's customers, and your repeated reliance on this list and association of the people on this list as potential surveillance targets is false and misleading".

"NSO does not have access to the data of its customers..." the company said, adding that it would investigate on its own if there is proof of misuse.