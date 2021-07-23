Centre Rejects Rahul Gandhi's Call For Pegasus Court Inquiry: 10 Points

"We have clarified everything in the spyware case. There is no issue for any probe. Those who are making allegations are political failures and they have no other issue," Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar told NDTV.

Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of using the Pegasus spyware against India and its institutions. "The only word for this is treason," the Congress leader said, demanding a Supreme Court monitored probe. He also demanded the resignation of the Home Minister.

Mr Gandhi alleged that all his phones were tapped and that his friends were also informed by those in intelligence that this is being done. "I am not a 'potential target'. My phone is tapped, it is clearly tapped. Not only this phone, all my phones are tapped," the Congress leader told reporters near parliament, where his party and other opposition parties have raised loud protests on the "snooping" scandal.

"Pegasus is classified by the Israeli state as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against terrorists. The prime minister and the home minister have used this weapon against the Indian state and our institutions. They have used it politically, they have used it in Karnataka..," he told reporters.

Rahul Gandhi has been revealed to be on the list of potential targets on a leaked database of Israeli company NSO's spyware Pegasus, which is sold only to governments.

Opposition leaders, two union ministers, businessman Anil Ambani, a former CBI chief, a virologist and 40 journalists are on the list of 300 phones from India. It is not established, however, that all the phones were hacked.

Mr Gandhi claimed he had been told by security personnel that his conversations were monitored. "I get phone calls from IB (Intelligence Bureau) people who tap my phone. They say your phone is being tapped. My security people tell me they have to debrief what I say. I am in no pretensions that I am tapped," he said.

"I am not afraid. I don't get intimidated. In this country, if you are corrupt and a thief, you will be afraid. If you are neither of those, you have nothing to be afraid of," the Congress leader added.

The government has denied opposition allegations of snooping and has denied any role amid daily revelations of potential targets. Mr Gandhi, however, stressed that only governments could access the spyware.