Mehbooba Mufti Extends Support To DMK's Opposition Parties Initiative

Mehbooba Mufti believes the move will thwart BJP's communal and divisive agenda.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Monday extended full support to efforts of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to unite all opposition parties on a single platform for "thwarting BJP's agenda".

"I appreciate @mkstalin ji's initiative to get opposition parties on one platform to thwart BJPs communal & divisive agenda. PDP extends its full support," Ms Mufti tweeted.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has written a one-page letter to Stalin, which she posted on Twitter.