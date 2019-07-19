PDP Leader's Personal Security Officer Shot Dead By Terrorists In Kashmir

The area has been cordoned off and a search has been launched.

Terrorists on Friday shot dead a personal security officer of a PDP leader in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

The incident took place when Mufti Sajad, a PDP leader and a relative of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, had gone to a mosque in Bijbehara to offer congregational prayers, a police official said.

The terrorists killed the PDP leader's PSO Farooq Ahmad, who was standing outside the mosque, by opening fire at him from close range, he said, adding that the PDP leader is reportedly safe.

The area has been cordoned off and a search has been launched to arrest the accused, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

