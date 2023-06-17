'PDA vs NDA': Akhilesh Yadav's Formula To Defeat BJP In 2024 Polls

"The BJP will be defeated if bigger national parties back us," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Samajawadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today at an NDTV Conclave in Lucknow revealed his formula to defeat the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. PDA -- Pichle, Dalit, Alpasankhyak (Backward Classes, Dalits, Minorities) -- will deafeat NDA, he said.

Skirting pointed questions on his party's view of a grand united Opposition front for next year's general elections, Mr Yadav maintained his only slogan for Uttar Pradesh is "Defeat 80, Remove BJP".

"The BJP will be defeated in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP if bigger national parties back us," Akhilesh Yadav said, stressing that he has always maintained that the seat distribution should be decided keeping in mind whichever alliance partner is strongest in a particular state.

Mr Yadav cited his party's earlier alliances with the Congress and Mayawati's BSP for the state and national elections, claiming the Samajawadi Party has always been an honest and accommodating alliance partner.

"Wherever SP has been in alliance, you wouldn't hear of us fighting over seats," he said.