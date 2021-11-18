Highlights: One Day's Loss Not Whole Picture, Says Paytm Founder On Weak Market Debut

No investor comes for one day, said Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Paytm founder VIjay Shekhar Sharma is speaking to NDTV over the company's market debut after India's biggest-ever IPO. The mobile payments giant lost more than a quarter of its value on its market debut Thursday after raising $2.5 billion in the country's biggest-ever IPO, as traders questioned whether the loss-making firm would ever turn a profit.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, once named India's youngest billionaire, wiped tears from his eyes when the national anthem was played at an opening ceremony before trading began at the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Highlights: