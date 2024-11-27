Paytm Users Can Now Make UPI Payments In UAE, France And These Countries

The company has recently also launched the UPI statement download feature. (Representational)

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm, has enabled its users to make UPI payments at various international locations.

As per the company statement, Indian travelers can now use their Paytm app to make seamless, cashless payments at destinations where UPI is accepted, including popular spots in the UAE, Sri Lanka, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal.

This enhancement allows users to conveniently pay for all use cases including shopping, dining, and local experiences abroad using UPI through their Paytm app.

The company also stated that the users can set up UPI International on the Paytm app, with a one-time activation linked to the user's bank account. When scanning a UPI-enabled QR code abroad, the app will prompt activation automatically for easy access.

Travelers can choose a usage period from 1 to 90 days based on their trip and can deactivate the service anytime to ensure payments are only made when intended. This feature helps prevent accidental transactions with foreign merchants once users are back in India, offering added security and control.

During the payment, users can view the exact foreign exchange rates and any conversion fees applied by their bank, ensuring full transparency before completing the transaction.

Paytm's UPI International service enables travelers to manage their spending with ease and control at iconic international destinations.

The company added that from vibrant eateries and shopping spots in Dubai, popular marketplaces in Singapore, and bustling beach markets in Mauritius to artisanal craft shops in Bhutan and local shopping venues in Nepal, or Gems in Sri Lanka, travelers can now enjoy seamless, cashless payments through UPI on the Paytm app wherever it's accepted.

"As the pioneer of mobile payments in India, we are consistently innovating to bring greater convenience to our users. With UPI International, we're thrilled to extend this ease to Indian travelers, enabling them to make secure, cashless payments in countries like the UAE, Singapore, France, Mauritius, Bhutan, and Nepal. With the upcoming holiday season, we are sure that this launch will make foreign travel even more convenient for users. This expansion reflects our commitment to leveraging technology that empowers our users, wherever they are in the world." said Paytm spokesperson.

The company has recently also launched the UPI statement download feature, allowing users to access detailed transaction records in a clear format. This tool supports effective spending tracking, budgeting, and financial management--especially useful during and after international travel.

