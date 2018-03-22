Ceiling On Tax-Free Gratuity Doubled To Rs 20 Lakh: 10 Points

Employees are paid gratuity if they have worked for at least 5 years at the time of leaving their job

New Delhi: Employees can draw gratuity of up to Rs 20 lakh tax-free, the government said today after a proposed law empowering it to fix the amount was passed in parliament with cross-party support. The move, which doubles the tax-free cap from the existing Rs 10 lakh, will benefit millions of employees in the public and private sector companies. The Payment of Gratuity Act will allow the government to raise the limit and also fix the period of maternity leave.