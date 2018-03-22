Gratuity Bill Passed By Parliament: All You Need To Know

The bill which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, was moved by Labour Minister, Santosh Kumar Gangwar in the Rajya Sabha today and passed by a voice vote.
The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill allows raising the upper limit of payment of tax-free gratuity from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.
Gratuity a person earns depends on two factors - the basic on the last drawn salary and the number of years of service in the organisation.
Employees are paid gratuity if they have provided at least five years of continuous service at the time of termination.
Parliament passing the Gratuity Bill today, will have a positive impact on people working in the private sector, and all those who were not under the Central Civil Services Rules of 1972. The government, after the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, had already raised tax-free limit of government employees to Rs 20 lakh from January 1, 2016.
The Gratuity Bill also allows the government to notify the period of maternity leave eligible for qualifying as continuous service, and determine the amount of gratuity available to women employees.
The Gratuity Bill will be beneficial in the long term for all who have joined the workforce recently.