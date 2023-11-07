Pawan Kalyan's Party Releases Names Of 8 Candidates For Telangana Polls

Telangana assembly polls will be held on November 30 (File)

The Janasena party led by actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday released the names of eight candidates who will contest the November 30 Legislative Assembly election in Telangana.

The Janasena has entered into an alliance with its NDA ally BJP for the assembly polls.

The eight candidates are Mummareddy Prem Kumar (Kukatpally), Nemuri Shankar Goud (Tandur), M Satish Reddy (Kodad), Vanga Laxman Goud (Nagarkurnool), Miryala Ramakrishna (Khammam), L Surender Rao (Kothagudem), Tejawat Sampath Naik (Wyra -ST) and M Uma Devi (Aswaraopet-ST), a Janasena party release said.

