"He's Going Through Bronchoscopy": Pawan Kalyan On Son Injured In Singapore School Fire

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said that he would be flying to Singapore tonight after his son was injured in a fire incident there.

Reacting to the incident, Pawan Kalyan told reporters here, "I will be leaving for Singapore tonight. My son is going through a bronchoscopy under general anaesthesia today. I don't know what the long-term impact of it is. Singapore High Commissioner in India also conveyed their concern and said that whatever support is needed, it will be done. He's around seven years old. I would be leaving (for Singapore) by a 9:30 pm flight."

At least four adults and 15 children were hospitalised after a fire broke out at a "shophouse" in Singapore's River Valley Road on Tuesday morning, as per the country's state-owned CNA, which cited the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Among those hospitalised was Mark Shankar, the younger son of Jana Sena Party president and Pawan Kalyan. The party, in an official statement, said that the fire reportedly caused injuries to Shankar's hands and legs, and the boy was immediately transferred to a local hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed his concerns over the injuries sustained by Pawan Kalyan's son Mark Shankar, a release from Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhawan said.

As per the release, the Andhra Pradesh Governor wished for the speedy recovery of Pawan Kalyan's son, who was injured in a school in Singapore and is currently undergoing treatment.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday expressed his shock at the fire incident.

Mr Kumar prayed for the safety and well-being of all the children and hoped that Mr Kalyan's son is safe and well.

In a social media post on X, the Union MoS wrote, "Shocked to learn about the fire accident at a school in Singapore where the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Shri @PawanKalyan Garu, Mark Shankar, studies. Praying to Ammavaru for the safety and well-being of all the children & hoping Mark Shankar is safe and well."

