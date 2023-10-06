'Will Let You Know...': Pawan Kalyan On Speculations Of Quitting NDA

Pawan Kalyan said that the TDP is needed for good governance and development of Andhra Pradesh.

Actor-turned-politician and JanaSena Party (JSP) President, K Pawan Kalyan, on Thursday dismissed the speculations over his exit from the NDA to support the TDP, saying that he will announce any decision to leave when necessary.

Pawan Kalyan also took a swipe at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, asking him to focus on his party and the upcoming elections.

"I will let you know Jagan and other YSRCP leaders before I come out of the NDA. You should take care of your party and think how to score 175/175 positions in the upcoming polls," Pawan Kalyan said while addressing the 'Varahi Yatra' held in Mudinepalli Mandal of Krishna district.

"I have the phone numbers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah. I will let you know if I come out from the NDA bloc", the JSP chief added.

This comes after Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday offered all-out support to the TDP and jailed supremo Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr Kalyan said that the TDP is needed for good governance and development of Andhra Pradesh.

"TDP is a strong party and Andhra Pradesh needs the Telugu Desam Party for good governance, for the development of the state. Today TDP is in a struggle we will support them. TDP needs Janasaink's young blood support in this situation. If TDP and Janasena join hands YSRCP will be submerged in the state," Pavan Kalyan said while addressing a public meeting in Krishna district's Pedana on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Pawan Kalyan-led JanaSena Party clarified that the actor and politician is not leaving the NDA but is supporting the Telugu Desam in its time of need.

The party said that Pawan Kalyan in his speech in Krishna district did not say that he was leaving NDA.

"Pawan Kalyan said, though I'm in NDA, I'm coming out to say that we will support the TDP as they are weak now, this does not mean that he is leaving NDA, it means that despite being a part of NDA, Kalyan will support TDP as they are weak now," said Bolisetty Satyanarayana, State General Secretary, and spokesperson of the JanaSena Party.

"So I want to clarify this to the people that we are very much with NDA, and we are going to be with TDP also. We're with TDP as its experience is needed to throw Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) out from Andhra Pradesh," the JSP spokesperson added.

On September 14, Pawan Kalyan visited Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajahmundry Central Jail where the latter has been lodged after he was sent to Judicial custody in a 'skill development scam' case.

JSP chief Pawan Kalyan had also attended a meeting of the NDA held in Delhi on July 18. Sources say that Pawan Kalyan had also proposed an alliance of TDP, BJP, and his party in Andhra Pradesh to fight YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP. The BJP has yet to take a decision on this.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)