Truck Carrying More Than 300 LPG Cylinders Explodes In Uttarakhand

"The truck carried 306 LPG cylinders when it suddenly caught fire": police official (Representational)

A truck carrying more than 300 LPG cylinders exploded on Wednesday evening near Duggada area of Pauri district in Uttarakhand, a top police official said in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun.

However, there was no loss of life in the deafening blast that terrified the residents of the nearby villages on the Lansdowne-Kotdwar road, a police official said.

"The truck was carrying 306 LPG cylinders when it suddenly caught fire and exploded," the official said.

Within minutes, fire engines rushed to the spot and tried to extinguish the fire. But by that time, everything had been reduced to ashes.

The driver and the helper of the truck are on the run.

"We are investigating the matter and trying to find out how the fire broke out," the official said.