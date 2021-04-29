Patna To Get 3 New Crematoria, Government Stops Charging For Incineration

Relatives of victims say despite the government system, everyone's charging exorbitant rates.

Bihar capital Patna yesterday recorded over 120 cremations, an overwhelming majority of them COVID-19 victims. Such is the situation that even residents and small traders located near crematoria in the city are astounded by the unprecedented rush.

Given these difficult times, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government has decided to stop charging for cremations. It has also asked private parties to set up three new cremation grounds at the earliest.

It's not only Covid victims who have to wait hours together outside crematoria for their turn.

Outside the Bans Ghat electric crematorium, a shopkeeper says, "Earlier there used to be up to 50 people burnt, but bodies are now coming in round the clock."

Relatives of the victims say that even though the state government has put in place a system, everyone's charging exorbitant rates, adding to the troubles of the bereaved.

"Here, despite the fixed price of wood and other items we are forced to pay extra. Because of covid, no one comes forward to help. We have to do everything," said Ramesh Kumar, a relative of a COVID-19 victim cremated at Bans Ghat.

Bihar recorded 84 deaths today and 13,374 new infections. The state has, overall, had 2,391 fatalities and over 4.4 lakh cases till now.

The national-level shortage of resources like oxygen and hospital beds has haunted Bihar, too. So much so that a senior doctor at Patna's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) had, a few days earlier, sought permission to be relieved of his duties citing the crunch.

The state government has announced that it will provide free Covid vaccinations to all those aged above 18, extending the facility provided to citizens of the state of other categories so far.