4 Foreigners Test Covid Positive At Bihar's Gaya Airport, Isolated

Four foreign nationals have tested positive following RTPCR tests at Bihar's Gaya Airport and have been kept in isolation at a hotel.

The four foreigners - one from Myanmar, one from Thailand and two from England - had come to Bodh Gaya. A major site for Buddhist pilgrimage, Bodh Gaya is hosting the Bodh Mahotsav, and is expected to witness the arrival of thousands of devotees from all around the world.

According to Dr Ranjan Singh, medical officer in charge of Gaya district, the cases are not serious, however, the authorities are taking all necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the disease.

The foreign nationals were tested at the international airport at the weekend as part of a drill that has been put in place for the Bodh Mahotsav. 33 foreigners were tested over the weekend, out of whom, four tested positive, Dr Singh said.

On Sunday, A 40-year-old man, who had returned from China on Friday, tested positive for coronavirus.

India on Monday registered 196 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases marginally increased to 3,428, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,302) while the death count stands at 5,30,695 with two fatalities.