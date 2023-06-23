Sharp Exchanges Between Congress, AAP Over Ordinance In Patna Meet: Sources

BJP has dismissed the opposition meeting as a mere photo-session.

There were sharp exchanges between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party in the just-concluded four hours long meeting of 16 Opposition parties in Bihar's Patna, sources said. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal sought the grand old party's stand on the Ordinance issue. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge raised the AAP Chief Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar's allegation that the Congress is not taking a stand because of a deal with the BJP.

Ms Kakkar told NDTV minutes ahead of the meeting that they have come to know from reliable sources that "there is a consensus between Congress and BJP" which is why the Congress is not opposing the ordinance.

Congress has repeatedly said the big meeting was not the occasion for such issues, and that they decide on such issues ahead of Parliament sessions.

"Opposing it or proposing it does not happen outside, it happens in Parliament. Before Parliament begins, all parties decide what issues they have to work on together. They know it, and even their leaders come to our all-party meetings. I don't know why is there so much publicity about it outside," Mr Kharge had said on reaching Patna.

Though a 'common minimum program' was unlikely to be finalised in the first meeting, issues related to social justice, the alleged misuse of investigating agencies by the Centre, the violence in Manipur, the wrestlers' protest, and the Delhi ordinance were likely to be discussed. Discussions on a single face from the joint Opposition against the BJP will be avoided, Tejashwi Yadav said this morning.

This is the first time several parties averse to the Congress due to regional rivalry are set to share the stage.

Addressing a public meeting in Jammu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "No matter how many parties come for the meeting, they can never unite". "Today a photo session is underway in Patna. They (the opposition) want to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NDA. I want to tell them that PM Modi will form his government in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls with more than 300 seats," he said.