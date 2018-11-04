Patna Hospital Will Be 'World's Largest With 5462 Beds', Says Government

The PMCH was established in 1925.

The Bihar cabinet on Saturday gave its nod for redevelopment of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) into world's largest 5462-bed hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 5540.07 crore.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Altogether 34 decisions were taken at the meeting.

"The cabinet gave its administrative nod for redeveloping PMCH into a world's largest 5462 bed hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 5540.07 crore. The hospital would be redeveloped by Bihar Medical Services & Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (BMSICL)on a turn key basis," cabinet secretariat department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar told reporters in Patna.

The PMCH was established in 1925. The move would help in tiding over the shortage of doctors in the state besides making patients available best medical services, he said.

At present, the hospital has the capacity of 1754 bed, he said adding the number of MBBS seats would be increased to 250 against the existing 150.

It would be world's largest hospital having 5462 bed with 36 super speciality departments against the present eight super speciality department, Mr Kumar said adding that the world's largest hospital currently is in Belgrade with 3500 bed.

The hospital would be redeveloped in three phases in seven years, Mr Kumar said while making it clear that the department would expedite the work to complete the project before the scheduled time-frame.

It would be a "green building" which will have its connectivity with "Loknayak Ganga Path" commonly known as marine drive currently being built along Ganga river apart from double decker flyover connecting it with Kargil Chowk at Gandhi Maidan in the state capital.