Patna High Court To Monitor CBI Probe Into Bihar Shelter Home Case

The Patna High Court on Monday decided to monitor the investigation into the rape of 34 minor girls in a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a government lawyer said.

The court has also ordered a speedy trial of the case.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last week said that his government is keen for the high court monitored CBI probe into the case.

The opposition parties have demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation probe monitored by the high court.

In July, the court took suo motu cognizance of the case based on media reports and fixed date of hearing.

The Muzaffarpur crime came to light when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.