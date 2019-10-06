'Fight Between Animals': Tejashwi Yadav On BJP-Nitish Kumar's Party Clash

Bihar Flood: Tejashwi Yadav said the floods in Patna and Bihar exposed the failure of the drainage system

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has attacked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the recent water-logging in Bihar's capital Patna, saying it not only exposed the failure of the drainage system but also the corruption involved in it.

Mr Yadav also termed as ''shameful'' Mr Kumar's blaming of ''nature's fury'' and "Hathiya Nakshatra" (constellation) for the deluge.

"The entire city has been inundated with rainwater. It is a complete failure of the drainage system and tells about the huge scam (involved in it)," Mr Yadav, the former chief minister, told reporters in Patna on Saturday.

Many parts of Patna were flooded after a downpour for three consecutive days from September 27 onwards.

"Now, Nitish Kumar is saying that the inundation happened because of nature's fury and hathiya nakshatra...it is a shameful statement," he said.

Officers responsible have suddenly disappeared, the RJD leader said, adding they are either abroad or have taken "sanyas" (renunciation).

The former deputy chief minister termed the ongoing war of words between the BJP and the JD(U) as "a fight between animals".

