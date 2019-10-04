BJP, JDU Trade Blows As Patna Remains Flooded Despite No Rain

Bihar floods have affected lakhs of people across the state

A war of words has broken out between BJP and Janata Dal United leaders in Bihar after floods killed more than 70 people across the state and left large parts of the capital Patna submerged, with water levels failing to recede even two days after the rain stopped. JDU have leaders hit back after BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused the state government of "administrative negligence" and corruption in flood relief by reminding their alliance partners that they, in fact, control key administrative and planning posts for the state and Patna, such as the Mayor's office and the Urban Development and Health Ministries.

The blame game erupted after Giriraj Singh, a former member of Chief Minister Kumar's cabinet, said the state government had not been sufficiently prepared for the floods.

"The government issued an alert asking the people to be on guard. But was it on guard itself? Had it been so, people would not have been forced to suffer misery," Mr Singh, who was once a member of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet, said.

He was supported by Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, who accused Mr Kumar's government of "administrative negligence" in a Facebook post, according to news agency PTI.

Another BJP leader, Minister of State Ashwini Choubey, was similarly critical.

Giriraj Singh's comment came after Nitish Kumar said the pumping out of Patna flood waters by the BJP-controlled Urban Development Ministry was "far from satisfactory" and that he would personally monitor the situation.

The Chief Minister, who had to face a swarm of angry residents in Patna on Tuesday, earlier drew a parallel to the floods in Mumbai, for which he was criticised by junior BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand, who reminded Mr Kumar that flood waters in Mumbai receded quickly.

Bihar is expected to hold Assembly elections next year and the floods, which Nitish Kumar described as a "natural calamity", have provided BJP leaders looking for a change of leadership in the state with early campaign ammunition.

Mr Kumar, who has come under pressure from BJP leaders looking for a change of leadership in the state, said last month that the NDA would secure more than 206 seats it won in 2010 polls, despite those "trying to do internal sabotage".

According to the government, the floods have hit 959 villages across 15 districts. Around 21.45 lakh people have been affected. 45 relief camps and 324 community kitchens have been set up and more than 1,000 boats have been deployed.

In addition to flooded streets and houses, carcasses of dogs and pigs floating across the city have given rise to health concerns. Civic officials have begun removing these but their progress is slow.

With input from PTI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.