Patna-Ahmedabad IndiGo Flight Diverted Due To Medical Emergency

The crew on flight number 6E-178 assisted the unwell passenger, the airline said. (Representational)

An IndiGo flight, which operated from Patna to Ahmedabad, was diverted to Indore due to a medical emergency on board.

The crew on flight number 6E-178 assisted the unwell passenger, the airline said.

"Prioritising his well being, the captain diverted the flight en route. On arrival, the passenger was referred for further treatment. Any inconvenience caused to other passengers is regretted," the airline said in the brief statement.

Further details, including name and address, about the unwell passenger was not known at the time of filing this report.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)