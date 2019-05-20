Patient's Family Attack Doctor At Hyderabad Hospital Over Alleged Negligence

The incident created a scare among medical staff and patients at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences

Relatives of a patient attacked a doctor at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Monday over his alleged negligence.

They created a ruckus and attacked Casualty Medical Officer Dr Anvesh in the Emergency Wing, where their relative was undergoing treatment for the injuries he sustained in a road accident.

Claiming to be supporters of a minister, two to three persons attacked the doctor, alleging negligence in the treatment of the injured man. The video of the attack at NIMS, one of the largest government-run hospitals in Hyderabad, went viral on social media.

One of the men was seen arguing with the doctor, threatening him and using foul language even as two policemen present at the scene were trying to pacify him.

According to eyewitnesses the patient's relatives were in an inebriated condition.

The incident created a scare among the medical staff, patients and their relatives. Police said they would register a case if the doctor or other employees of NIMS lodge a complaint.

This is the latest in a series of incidents of attacks on hospital staff by relatives of the patients.

Earlier this month, the relatives of a patient barged into the hostel of resident doctors and tried to assault them.

The doctors had met Telangana Health Minister E Rajender on Sunday, seeking additional security in view of the increasing incidents of attacks.

