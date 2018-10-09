Patient, 2 Others Die As Ambulance Hits Tractor-Trolley in Madhya Pradesh

The ambulance was heading from Sabalgarh town to Gwalior when it hit the tractor parked on a roadside near Mukunda village.

All India | | Updated: October 09, 2018 16:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Patient, 2 Others Die As Ambulance Hits Tractor-Trolley in Madhya Pradesh

Four other family members of the patient were injured. (Representational)

Morena: 

Three people, including a patient, were killed and four others injured today when an ambulance in which they were travelling rammed into a tractor-trolley in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The ambulance was heading from Sabalgarh town to Gwalior when it hit the tractor parked on a roadside near Mukunda village on Morena-Shivpuri road, sub-divisional officer of police Sudhir Kushwaha said.

A patient, 47-year-old Rambabu Dhakad, was being taken to the hospital in the ambulance. He, along with his mother and the ambulance driver, were killed in the crash.

Four other family members of the patient were injured.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, police said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Ambulance accidentMadhya Pradesh Accident

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Gas Pipeline BlastZika VirusNakkheeran GopalHyundai SantroElection DatesHOP LiveNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsBulgarian JournalistTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonHarbhajan SinghAIB ShowMayawati

................................ Advertisement ................................