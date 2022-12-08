Patidar Leader Hardik Patel, Representing BJP, Wins Viramgam Seat In Gujarat

Hardik Patel rose to prominence while leading the Patidar agitation for quota in 2015.

BJP leader Hardik Patel today won the Viramgam constituency, edging out Congress's Lakhabhai Bharwad by over 50,000 votes.

Hardik Patel rose to prominence while leading the Patidar agitation for quota in 2015. He headed the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) as part of the movement and was also a member of the Sardar Patel Group (SPG), a community social group in Gujarat.

Mr Patel first joined the Congress, but differences with the leadership of the party made him switch to BJP. Mr Patel had complained of being sidelined by Congress and its top leaders in Gujarat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party raced to its best-ever result in Gujarat today, with the AAP cutting into Congress votes.

Viramgam is considered insulated from caste politics as leaders from different segments of society and religions, including a minority community, have represented it so far.

Viramgam segment, which comprises Viramgam, Mandal and Detroj talukas of Ahmedabad, has been with the Congress party since 2012. The last time BJP held Viramgam constituency was in the 2007 polls.

While campaigning, Hardik Patel made a host of promises, including getting the status of a district for Viramgam. Other key promises included building a modern sports complex, schools, 50-bed hospitals each in Mandal taluka, Detroj taluka and near Nal Sarovar, 1,000 government houses in Viramgam town, an industrial estate, gardens etc.