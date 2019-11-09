'Pathological Compulsion': India Slams Pak Over Ayodhya Remark

Top envoys of several countries, including Russia, France and Iran, were briefed over the verdict (File)

India hit out at Pakistan on Saturday for objecting to the timing of the Ayodhya verdict, saying Islamabad's "pathological compulsion" to comment on its internal affairs with the obvious intent of spreading hatred is condemnable.

"We reject the unwarranted and gratuitous comments made by Pakistan on the judgement of the Supreme Court of India on a civil matter that is completely internal to India," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"It pertains to the rule of law and equal respect for all faiths, concepts that are not part of their ethos. So, while Pakistan's lack of comprehension is not surprising, their pathological compulsion to comment on our internal affairs with the obvious intent of spreading hatred is condemnable," he said.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

Top envoys of several countries, including Russia, France and Iran, were briefed by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs over the verdict.

The envoys briefed were from various parts of the world ranging from Southeast Asia, South America, Africa, Europe and the Gulf, sources said.

The envoys were given a heads up on the facts surrounding the judgement and the historical background behind it, they said.

