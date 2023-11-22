Passengers Make Children Sit On Snack Trays In Vande Bharat, Railway Official Disapproves

Several people offered suggestions for enforcing stricter norms for such passengers.

There have been numerous instances of passengers complaining about the railway services and food. However, this time around, a railway official took to social media to express his disapproval of the misuse of railway property by a certain passenger. Mr Ananth Rupanagudi took to the microblogging platform and shared a picture of two kids sitting on a snack tray in the Vande Bharat Express train while their parents could be seen sitting in front of them.

In a post, the railway bureaucrat wrote, "One of the main reasons for breaking of snack trays or defective snack trays in #VandeBharat and other trains! Even with photographic evidence, whiners would say that I pass on the blame only to passengers! #IndianRailways #Responsibility #passengers."

One of the main reasons for breaking of snack trays or defective snack trays in #VandeBharat and other trains! Even with photographic evidence, whiners would say that I pass on the blame only to passengers! #IndianRailways#Responsibility#passengerspic.twitter.com/ykv0VNED9a — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) November 22, 2023

The post amassed has amassed over 80,000 views and a thousand likes. Several people offered suggestions to the bureaucrat for enforcing stricter norms for such passengers.

"Unfortunate behavior," said a user.

"Why can't we impose restrictions/fines on such behaviour. Including littering. Recently I went in a 2ac, didn't even feel like keeping my feet down. That dirty. Obviously, the previous passengers littered like anything. Maybe stricter enforcement??? To this, Mr Rupanagudi said, "Yes, possible. But 'stricter' enforcement has its own limitations. And frankly, we need to sensitize our staff as well to request, nudge, and then warn the passengers against misuse of fittings and amenities on trains."

"Would be nice to have @GMSRailway post the same with the information that the parents have been fined for this misconduct," commented a user.

Another added, "All about common sense. The purpose for which they are installed and what they are up to. "

"Terrible," added a person.

"We Indians have very casual approach & irresponsible behaviour towards public properties...!!!" remarked a user.

"Just not done. Public property cannot be damaged in the name of "these are just kids". Parents need to do better," said a person.

"While it's very easy to blame the govt. and Railways for any defects in the coaches causing inconvenience, at the same time people should also take responsibility of taking care of railway property and avoiding such shenanigans like this in the quoted tweet," stated a user.