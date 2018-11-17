Passengers Jump Out Of Train As Fire Breaks Out In Compartments In Bengal

After the fire was extinguished the train resumed its onward journey. (Representational)

A fire broke out in two compartments of a passenger train in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday but there was no report of any casualty, the railway officials said.

Flames were noticed in ladies and the vendor compartments of down Lalgola passenger, when the Sealdah-bound train was approaching Dhubulia station, the officials said.

The passengers immediately pulled the chain to stop the train. The incident took place at Shantinagar near Dhubulia railway station at around 11.55 am. However, none of the passengers were reported to be hurt, they said.

Eye-witnesses said a few passengers including women jumped from the slow moving train out of fear and received minor injuries.

Soon after the train was stopped near Shantinagar, local people rushed to the spot and helped passengers to disembark from the train and douse the fire.

Later, a fire tender from Krishnagar also reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The police personnel from Dhubulia police station also rushed the spot, the sources said.

A passenger Sobha Rani Pal who was travelling in ladies compartment of the train said, "I was on way to Kolkata for treatment. First I noticed the smoke and then the fire broke out... "

After the fire was extinguished the train resumed its onward journey, the sources added.