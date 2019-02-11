Blockade At 5 Stations In Kolkata's Sealdah Division, Trains Affected

Efforts are on to persuade the agitators to lift the blockade (Representational)

Train services were affected in Eastern Railway's Sealdah division Monday due to blockade of tracks by agitators at five places, an official said.

The blockade at the five stations - Titagarh, Kanchrapara, Dum Dum Cantonment, Bongaon and Dum Dum junction stations began at around 4 pm, ER spokesman Nikhil Chakraborty said.

Several EMU local trains were detained at different stations in the Sealdah Main and Sealdah-Bongaon sections owing to the agitation.

Efforts are on to persuade the agitators to lift the blockade, which is due to non-railway issues, Mr Chakraborty said.