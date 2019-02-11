Blockade At 5 Stations In Kolkata's Sealdah Division, Trains Affected

Several EMU local trains were detained at different stations in the Sealdah Main and Sealdah-Bongaon sections owing to the agitation.

Kolkata | | Updated: February 11, 2019 18:07 IST
Efforts are on to persuade the agitators to lift the blockade (Representational)


Kolkata: 

Train services were affected in Eastern Railway's Sealdah division Monday due to blockade of tracks by agitators at five places, an official said.

The blockade at the five stations - Titagarh, Kanchrapara, Dum Dum Cantonment, Bongaon and Dum Dum junction stations began at around 4 pm, ER spokesman Nikhil Chakraborty said.

Efforts are on to persuade the agitators to lift the blockade, which is due to non-railway issues, Mr Chakraborty said.

 

