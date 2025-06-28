Advertisement
Passenger Train Derails In Tamil Nadu, No Casualties Reported

Eyewitnesses and preliminary accounts told that a loud noise was heard before the loco pilot quickly brought the train to a halt.

Read Time: 2 mins
Passenger Train Derails In Tamil Nadu, No Casualties Reported
The derailment occurred shortly after the train had departed from Chitteri station. (Representational)

A mild scare unfolded at Chitteri Railway in Ranipet District of Tamil Nadu after the Arakkonam–Katpadi MEMU Passenger Train (No. 66057) derailed. There were no injuries or casualties reported in the incident.

The derailment occurred shortly after the train had departed from Chitteri station. Eyewitnesses and preliminary accounts told that a loud noise was heard before the loco pilot quickly brought the train to a halt. Visuals from the scene show a portion of the railway track visibly snapped at the point of the derailment.

A senior police officer present at the site confirmed, "I can confirm there is no injury or loss of life. For other information, railway authorities would be the best to share." As of now, Southern Railway has not issued an official statement on the cause of the derailment, the extent of disruption to train services, or the estimated timeline for full restoration.

Restoration work is currently underway, with railway personnel and emergency crews at the site to clear the tracks and assess structural damage. The incident has sparked concern due to Chitteri's past accident records — including a tragic 2011 collision between two trains on this stretch that killed 11 people and injured over 70.

